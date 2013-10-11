* 10-year yield ends up 7 bps at 8.49 pct * Yields end down 12 bps on week, biggest drop in over a month * Markets ignoring medium term orientation of RBI - Bank of Baroda By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, Oct 11 Indian government bonds fell on Friday on profit-booking, but still managed to book their biggest weekly gain in more than a month as investors cheered the central bank's move to cut an emergency overnight rate by a hefty 50 basis points. The Reserve Bank of India is also injecting short-term liquidity and sold on Friday its first-ever 7-day variable rate term repos at a cut-off of 8.80 percent. RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Thursday said India is not nearly as troubled as investors fear and stressed that the government has plenty of money to meet its obligations. Traders said industrial output data due out after market close and inflation data on Monday would set the tone in coming days. "The markets are responding more to liquidity enhancement measures and ignoring the medium term orientation of monetary policy, so this may not sustain," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist with Bank of Baroda in Mumbai. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended up 7 basis points on the day at 8.49 percent, but was down 12 basis points in the week, the sharpest fall since Sept. 6. The RBI slashed the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) to 9.00 percent on Monday, dialling back further extraordinary measures first implemented in mid-July to shore up a faltering rupee . Markets this week were also supported after Reuters reported on Thursday that India was in talks with JP Morgan and others to list its bonds on global indexes on hopes of attracting billions of dollars worth of investments. The one-year overnight indexed swap rate ended down 1 basis point at 8.36 percent, while the five-year rate closed down 2 basis points at 8.08 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)