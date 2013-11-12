* 10-year bond yield edges up 10 bps to 9.05 pct * Bonds drop in eight of the last nine sessions * Traders awaiting consumer price data for direction By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Nov 12 Indian government bond yields rose for an eighth session in nine on Tuesday as disappointment over the absence of an open market operation announcement so far this week and position unwinding ahead of key inflation data prompted a sell-off. Traders were hoping the central bank would conduct open market operations to buy bonds this week especially since November is a month of heavy government debt sales, but lack of any announcement so far has led to position cutting. The market however will now focus on the consumer price inflation data due to be released around 1200 GMT for further direction. Indian inflation is forecast to have risen to uncomfortable levels for policymakers in October due to stubbornly high food prices, adding to the pressure for further interest rate rises despite slowing economic growth. The CPI will be followed by the wholesale price inflation data on Friday. "Worries of an earlier withdrawal of Fed stimulus and fears that liquidity injection by RBI through OMOs may be discontinued are adversely affecting bonds," said Pramod Patil, assistant vice president, forex and money markets at United Overseas Bank. "In the near term, yields will continue to stay around 9 percent unless the RBI announces OMOs which is less likely this week. However, prices might get some respite if inflation numbers are benign," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 10 basis points at 9.05 percent. It moved in a wide range of 8.95 percent to 9.08 percent during the session. Traders expect consumer price data to come in high single-digits, but if it touches double digits, then yields could rise another 5-10 basis points, they said. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 11 bps higher at 8.54 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 10 bps at 8.68 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)