* 10-year bond yield ends down 13 basis points at 8.92 pct
* Cbank chief assures market of providing necessary
liquidity
* Less hawkish tone from RBI also soothes market nerves
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Nov 13 Indian government bonds posted
their best single-day gain in five weeks on Wednesday after the
central bank chief sought to reassure investors that the Reserve
Bank of India would provide the market necessary rupee
liquidity.
Governor Raghuram Rajan also pledged to move slowly if
needed in winding down an oil window that provides dollars
directly to state-run oil companies, while announcing a bond
sale of 80 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) on Nov. 18, to inject
liquidity in markets.
"The uncertainty regarding timing and quantum of OMOs has
waned now. There was good amount of nervousness on when the OMOs
would start again post policy," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of
fixed income at Principal PNB Asset Management.
"The main reason for the rally was OMO but Rajan tried to
play up the fall in core CPI and mentioned "disinflationary
forces", so he definitely was sounding benign," she added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at
8.92 percent, down 13 basis points on the day, its biggest daily
fall since Oct. 8.
Traders expect the auction of 150 billion rupees worth of
bonds on Thursday to sail through smoothly after the central
bank only partially sold the 60 billion rupees worth treasury
bills earlier in the day.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed 12 bps down at 8.42
percent, while the one-year rate ended down 11
bps at 8.57 percent.
(Editing by Anand Basu)