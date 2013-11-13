* 10-year bond yield ends down 13 basis points at 8.92 pct * Cbank chief assures market of providing necessary liquidity * Less hawkish tone from RBI also soothes market nerves By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Nov 13 Indian government bonds posted their best single-day gain in five weeks on Wednesday after the central bank chief sought to reassure investors that the Reserve Bank of India would provide the market necessary rupee liquidity. Governor Raghuram Rajan also pledged to move slowly if needed in winding down an oil window that provides dollars directly to state-run oil companies, while announcing a bond sale of 80 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) on Nov. 18, to inject liquidity in markets. "The uncertainty regarding timing and quantum of OMOs has waned now. There was good amount of nervousness on when the OMOs would start again post policy," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at Principal PNB Asset Management. "The main reason for the rally was OMO but Rajan tried to play up the fall in core CPI and mentioned "disinflationary forces", so he definitely was sounding benign," she added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.92 percent, down 13 basis points on the day, its biggest daily fall since Oct. 8. Traders expect the auction of 150 billion rupees worth of bonds on Thursday to sail through smoothly after the central bank only partially sold the 60 billion rupees worth treasury bills earlier in the day. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 12 bps down at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate ended down 11 bps at 8.57 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)