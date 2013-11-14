* 10-year bond yield ends up 10 basis points at 9.02 pct * Inflation rises to 8-month high; fresh rate hike seen * Auction sees partial devolvement By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Nov 14 Indian benchmark bonds fell on Thursday after data showing wholesale inflation rising to an eight-month high raised the prospect of a fresh rate hike despite the central bank governor's soothing words earlier on core retail inflation. The inflation fears led to a so-called devolvement in the sale of 2020 bonds at the weekly auction, meaning the central bank rejected some bids and forced primary dealers to buy back the debt at the prescribed cut-off stipulated by the central bank. The Reserve Bank of India devolved 4.61 billion rupees of the total of 40 billion rupees of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds available for sale at the weekly auction. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 9.02 percent, 10 basis points higher than last close. Yields rose 3 bps for the week. The losses wiped out most of the 13 bps gain in the previous session after RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan expressed comfort about core consumer price inflation. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 7 bps higher at 8.49 percent, while the one-year rate rose 3 bps to 8.60 percent. For story on inflation double click (Editing by Anand Basu)