* 2027 bond yield ends down 2 basis points at 9.09 pct * Market range-bound on lack of clarity on OMOs: Kotak Mahindra Bank * Benchmark 10-year bond shut for trading due to coupon payments By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, Nov 18 Indian bonds rose slightly on Monday as the central bank bought 61.6 billion rupees ($973.76 million) of bonds via open market operations, but gains were capped on uncertainty about whether the central bank would continue to inject liquidity. The Reserve Bank of India's purchases were slightly above market expectations of 60 billion rupees, although they were below initial plans to buy up to 80 billion rupees. The purchases marked the first OMO since Oct. 7. Traders expressed doubt about whether the central bank would continue to inject liquidity, given its interest in keeping a tightening bias in its monetary policy. "Even after announcement of OMO, yields have not significantly come down. There are two reasons for this. Market is not clear whether this is a one-off OMO or will there be series of OMO," said Mohan Shenoi, treasurer with Kotak Mahindra Bank. The most actively-traded 8.28 percent, 2027 bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 9.09 percent. It moved in a narrow 2 bps band for most of the session. Trading in the benchmark 10-year bond was shut due to coupon payments. The RBI's choice of offering to buy relatively-shorter ended bonds and selling longer-end debt at primary auctions was contrary to market positioning, Shenoi added. Traders have favoured cutting down on long-end holdings due to high inflation expectations and moving towards the short-end, anticipating the RBI to continue to raise interest rates. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 4 bps lower at 8.45 percent, while the one-year rate was down 3 bps to 8.57 percent. ($1 = 63.2600 Indian rupees) (Editing by Sunil Nair)