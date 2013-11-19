* 10-year yield ends down 1 bp at 9.01 pct * Most active 2027 bond yield ends down 10 bps to near two-week low of 8.99 pct By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, Nov 19 Indian bonds rose for a second straight session on Tuesday tracking a rally in the rupee , although 10-year bonds gained only marginally after the central bank announced it would issue new benchmark debt at its weekly auction on Friday. The 8.28 percent 2027 bond, which was the most heavily traded in the session, ended down 10 basis points, at a near two-week low of 8.99 percent. Buying in 2027 bonds was also spurred by investors switching out of 2023 bonds that will soon lose their benchmark status given the Reserve Bank of India plans to sell 70 billion rupees of new 10-year bonds as part of its 150 billion rupees auction on Friday. The soon-to-be-issued 10-year bond yield closed at 8.70 percent in the when-issued segment on the electronic trading platform, but the existing 2023 benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 9.01 percent. "The rupee is strengthening and the announcement of the new 10-year is comforting and interest is visible with aggressive trading on the new 10-year bond in the when-issued segment," said N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank. He expects the new 10-year bond cut-off at the upcoming Friday auction to be around 8.75 percent. Gains in bonds came as the rupee rose to a near two-week high on the back of strong fund inflows. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 3 bps lower at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate was down 2 bps at 8.55 percent. ($1 = 62.4450 Indian rupees) (Editing by Sunil Nair)