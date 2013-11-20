* 10-year yield ends up 3 bp at 9.04 pct * Yields above 9 pct may spur another round of OMO: traders * Most active 2027 bond yield ends up 4 bps to 9.03 pct By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, Nov 20 Indian government bonds snapped two days of gains on Wednesday as traders trimmed positions ahead of Friday's sale of a new 10-year paper, though hopes of more debt purchases by the Reserve Bank of India helped recoup some losses. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield was up 3 bps at 9.04 percent, after rising as much as 9 bps during the day. Traders have been switching from this bond as it will soon be replaced by a new benchmark after few issuances of the new 10-year paper. The government is auctioning 70 billion rupees of the new 10-year bond on Friday. The most actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond ended up 4 basis points to 9.03 percent, after rising as much as 8 basis points during the session. "The market is adjusting positions before the bond auction," said Harish Agarwal, senior dealer, First Rand Bank. Some traders said the Reserve Bank of India's discomfort with yields rising above 9 percent may trigger another round of open market operations (OMO) after Monday's debt purchase. Market was also comforted by Finance Minister Chidambaram's comments on Tuesday that the RBI may take some measures to help bring yields down, should food inflation moderate. The soon-to-be-issued 10-year bond yield closed at 8.70 percent in the when-issued segment on the electronic trading platform, unchanged from its previous close. Agarwal expects the new 10-year bond cut-off to be around 8.82-8.85 percent at Friday's bond auction. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 3 bps higher at 8.45 percent, while the one-year rate was up 4 bps at 8.59 percent. ($1 = 62.4450 Indian rupees) (Editing by Sunil Nair)