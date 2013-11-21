* 10-year yield ends up 4 bps at 9.08 pct * Market nervous about shorting bonds due to OMO uncertainty: STCI PD * Most active 2027 bond yield ends up 4 bps to 9.07 pct By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, Nov 21 Indian government bond yields rose for a second consecutive session on Thursday, tracking a falling rupee, but losses were limited by hopes of more debt purchases by the central bank. The fall in bond prices also tracked lower global risk assets after minutes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting signalled the central bank could soon move to taper monetary stimulus. A weaker rupee hits bonds by raising concerns about inflationary pressures at a time when the Reserve Bank of India has already raised interest rates twice, for a total of 50 basis points, over the previous two months. That has sparked continued weakness in bond prices, with traders hoping the central bank will announce more bond purchases after buying 61.57 billion rupees ($984.41 million) via open market operations on Monday. "There is a lot of nervousness in the market. There is no meaningful shorting because traders don't want to be caught on the wrong foot in case the OMO is announced," said Pradeep Madhav, managing director STCI Primary Dealership Ltd. The most-actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond yield ended up 4 basis points at 9.07 percent. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield ended up 4 bps at 9.08 percent, although yields retreated after rising as much as 7 bps at one point, on hopes that the bond may be offered through OMO. The RBI plans to introduce a new 10-year benchmark bond on Friday as part of its 150 billion rupee bond auction. The soon-to-be-issued 10-year bond yield closed at 8.75 percent in the when-issued segment on the electronic trading platform, compared with its close of 8.70 percent in the previous two days. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 4 bps higher at 8.49 percent, while the one-year rate was also up 4 bps at 8.63 percent. ($1 = 62.5450 Indian rupees) (Editing by Sunil Nair)