* Old 10-year bond yield ends up 2 bps at 9.10 pct * New 10-year benchmark bond rallies * Most active 2027 bond yield ends up 5 bps at 9.12 pct By Abhishek Vishnoi and Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, Nov 22 The new 10-year benchmark bond rallied after being issued in an auction on Friday, but prices for other bonds fell given continued concerns about inflation and the uncertain prospect of central bank debt purchases to relieve tight liquidity conditions. A weakening trend in the rupee on the back of renewed Federal Reserve tapering fears is exacerbating concerns about inflation and raising prospects the central bank will raise interest rates for a third time this year at its next policy review in December. At the same time, liquidity is a concern. After the Reserve Bank of India bought 61.57 billion rupees ($984.41 million) via open market operations on Monday, traders are hoping for additional liquidity injections by the central bank, although that prospect remains uncertain. India is also due to report gross domestic product (GDP) data for the July-September quarter next week, as well as fiscal deficit numbers, adding to the caution. That should keep bonds under pressure, according to traders, including for the new 10-year bond, which will eventually lose its scarcity premium as it transitions towards an official designation as the benchmark after a few more issuances. "The market is really hopeful of some open market operations to cool yields with an eye on GDP data, as well. We do not expect the new 10-year benchmark bond yield to breach the range of 8.70-8.80 percent," said Debendra Dash, a senior fixed income trader with Development Credit Bank. The new 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 8.78 percent from its cut-off yield of 8.83 percent at the weekly auction. India raised 150 billion rupees ($2.38 billion) through a bond auction on Friday, including 70 billion rupees of the new 10-year benchmark bond. However, other bond prices fell. The most-actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond yield ended up 5 basis points at 9.12 percent, while gaining 1 bp on a weekly basis. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield ended up 2 bps at 9.10 percent, while gaining 8 bps for the week. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 3 bps lower at 8.46 percent, while the one-year rate was down 5 bps at 8.58 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)