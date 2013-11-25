* New 10-year bond most traded, yield down 3 bps at 8.75 pct
* Existing benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 9.09
pct
* Global crude oil prices ease on Iran deal
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Nov 25 India's newly issued 10-year bond
continued to gain on Monday, benefitting from its scarcity
premium, while other bonds also rose after global crude prices
slumped.
Bonds overall are, however, struggling, with the existing
benchmark 10-year bond yield easing marginally after rising for
three consecutive sessions amid doubts about whether the central
bank will aggressively purchase debt given signs of improved
liquidity.
The reduced prospect of debt purchases are denting sentiment
even as Brent crude dropped as much as $3 a barrel on
Monday following a breakthrough nuclear deal between world
powers and Iran over the weekend.
If sustained, lower crude would help contain inflation and
narrow the current account deficit since India imports nearly
two-thirds of its crude requirements.
"With liquidity improving, chances of open market operations
are not there. Trading in the new 10-year paper is supporting
the market somewhat. However, I do not see much positive
triggers for now," said Baljinder Singh, a bond dealer with
Andhra Bank.
The new 10-year bond yield closed at 8.75
percent, down 3 basis points, from its cut-off of 8.83 pct on
Friday when the government first issued 70 billion rupees ($1.11
billion) worth of the debt.
The bond, which on Monday was the most actively traded, will
become India's benchmark after a few more issuances.
The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield
ended 1 basis point down at 9.09 percent.
Cash in the banking system has improved on government
spending and a return of dollar buying by state-run oil refiners
in the forex market.
That could reduce the prospect of bond purchases by the
Reserve Bank of India, which last week bought 61.57 billion
worth via open market operations, its first such action since
early October.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed 1 bp lower at 8.45
percent, while the one-year rate was down 2 bps
at 8.56 percent.
($1 = 62.8900 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)