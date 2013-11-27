* New 10-year bond yield down 5 bps at 8.69 pct * Existing benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 bps at 9 pct * India to sell 140 bln rupees of bonds on Friday By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Nov 27 Indian government bonds rose for a third session on Wednesday, continuing to benefit from a rally in the rupee, although caution is expected to set in ahead of quarterly economic growth data due at the end of the week. The rupee rose to a one-week high, on the back of dollar selling from foreign banks. Bonds have kept a close correlation with the rupee in the second half of the year after a slump in the rupee had sent yields surging in the summer. Trading interest in government bonds has largely been centred around the new 10-year paper which was first issued on Friday and is expected to become the benchmark bond after a few issuances. "With no major triggers, the market is experiencing a natural demand shift for the new benchmark with range-bound movement in the existing paper," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income analyst with AK Capital. The new 10-year bond yield eased 5 basis points to 8.69 percent. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield ended 4 basis points down at 9 percent. Traders are looking ahead at gross domestic product data on Friday, which is expected to show growth likely picked up slightly in July-September on improved manufacturing activity, according to a Reuters poll. Dealers said further bond gains were kept in check as dealers sold some debt to make way for auction bonds. India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.24 billion) of bonds on Friday as part of its fiscal second-half borrowing programme. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 7 bps lower at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate was down 7 bps at 8.47 percent. ($1 = 62.4610 Indian rupees) (Editing by Sunil Nair)