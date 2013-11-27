* New 10-year bond yield down 5 bps at 8.69 pct
* Existing benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 bps at 9 pct
* India to sell 140 bln rupees of bonds on Friday
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Nov 27 Indian government bonds rose for
a third session on Wednesday, continuing to benefit from a rally
in the rupee, although caution is expected to set in ahead of
quarterly economic growth data due at the end of the week.
The rupee rose to a one-week high, on the back of
dollar selling from foreign banks. Bonds have kept a close
correlation with the rupee in the second half of the year after
a slump in the rupee had sent yields surging in the summer.
Trading interest in government bonds has largely been
centred around the new 10-year paper which was
first issued on Friday and is expected to become the benchmark
bond after a few issuances.
"With no major triggers, the market is experiencing a
natural demand shift for the new benchmark with range-bound
movement in the existing paper," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed
income analyst with AK Capital.
The new 10-year bond yield eased 5 basis points to 8.69
percent. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield
ended 4 basis points down at 9 percent.
Traders are looking ahead at gross domestic product data on
Friday, which is expected to show growth likely picked up
slightly in July-September on improved manufacturing activity,
according to a Reuters poll.
Dealers said further bond gains were kept in check as
dealers sold some debt to make way for auction bonds. India will
sell 140 billion rupees ($2.24 billion) of bonds on Friday as
part of its fiscal second-half borrowing programme.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed 7 bps lower at 8.36
percent, while the one-year rate was down 7 bps
at 8.47 percent.
($1 = 62.4610 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Sunil Nair)