* New 10-year bond yield 3 bps up at 8.72 pct * Existing benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 bp higher at 9.01 pct * Inclusion of Indian bonds into global indexes not an urgent concern- Fin Min official By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Nov 28 Indian government bonds fell on Thursday, snapping a three session winning streak, after a finance ministry official said the government was not in a hurry to make domestic debt eligible for inclusion in global indexes. Economic Affairs secretary Arvind Mayaram said the inclusion of Indian bonds into global debt indices was not an urgent concern for the government, although he noted the government was moving ahead with the plans. The inclusion of Indian debt in global emerging market debt indices such as the one compiled by J.P.Morgan is expected to lead to billions of dollars worth of foreign inflows. Bond yields also rose on Mayaram's comments that the government would stick to its 2013/14 borrowing programme, but would calibrate its sale according to market conditions, which failed to ease concerns the country would end up selling more bonds that currently planned to meet any slippage in its fiscal deficit target. "We think that the global bond index inclusion will now come only in 2014. There may be some volatility till then on account of this," said Manish Wadhawan, managing director and head of rates at HSBC in Mumbai. The new 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points to 8.72 percent. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield ended 1 basis point higher at 9.01 percent. Dealers said bonds were also pressured ahead of India's auction of 140 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) worth of debt on Friday. Bond investors are also awaiting the release of July-September-quarter GDP data which is expected to show that economic activity likely picked up slightly. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 3 bps lower at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate was down 1 bp at 8.46 percent. ($1 = 62.2460 Indian rupees) (Editing by Sunil Nair)