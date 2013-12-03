* 10-yr benchmark bond yield ends up 2 bps at 9.07 pct * U.S. non-farm payrolls data to keep traders wary this week * Market likely to be in a slightly bearish mood until plcy By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Dec 3 Indian government bond yields rose slightly on Tuesday as improving cash liquidity dented hopes of any debt purchases by the central bank, with traders focusing instead on the upcoming 150-billion-rupee ($2.41 billion) bond sale. The auction on Friday will include 70 billion rupees of the recently issued new 10-year 8.83 percent 2023 bond, which is pitched to be the next benchmark paper, along with three other bonds. Traders expect investors to sell debt to make space for the upcoming sale, especially for the new 10-year bond, as hopes of open market purchases by the central bank have diminished with cash conditions improving sharply as shown by the fall in bank borrowing from the overnight window. Some dealers said the inflows towards rupee deposits held by non-resident Indians have helped improve liquidity. Caution is also likely to prevail ahead of U.S. monthly jobs data due on Friday, which could help set expectations about the timing of any tapering in the U.S. monetary stimulus ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in December. "US non-farm payrolls will keep traders away this week. The market is expected to remain bearish but yields will not rise very sharply as they have already risen so much," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at Principal PNB Asset Management. The benchmark 10-year bond yield and the new 10-year bond yield both closed up 2 basis points each at 9.07 percent and 8.76 percent respectively. Traders said the slight weakness in the rupee also hurt sentiment for bonds. Investors will also focus on the inflation data due on Dec. 16 for cues on the central bank's likely monetary policy stance at its mid-quarter policy review on Dec. 18. Data post market hours on Friday showed India's current account gap narrowed sharply in the September quarter, thanks to the steps to curb gold imports, the latest in a run of positive signs for a sluggish economy. Traders, however, said the data was largely expected and thus failed to have much market impact. In the overnight indexed swaps market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp higher at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate closed steady at 8.40 percent. ($1 = 62.2600 Indian rupees) (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)