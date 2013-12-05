MUMBAI, Dec 5 Indian government bonds gave up all gains to close weaker for a sixth straight session on Thursday as investors re-aligned their focus to the upcoming 150 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) debt auction on Friday. Earlier in the day, bond prices rose as exit polls predicted a strong showing for the key opposition party in recent state elections. Confirmation of a strong showing by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party when results are out on Sunday would be seen as bolstering its chances of victory in the general elections due by May, according to analysts. The positive sentiment helped the rupee hit a five-week high, while stocks surged more than 2 percent at one point to near record highs. For a full report, see: The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 basis points at 9.11 percent, while the new 10-year paper ended flat at 8.78 percent. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp lower at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate closed up 1 bp at 8.41 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)