* 10-year benchmark bond yield ends up 5 bps at 9.16 pct
* State election results on Sun to set near-term direction
* Better-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls to hurt bonds
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Dec 6 Indian government bond yields rose
for a seventh straight session on Friday as investors sold debt
to make space for the latest issuance of $2.1 billion worth of
debt while caution also prevailed ahead of U.S. jobs data due
later in the day.
Bond yields have now risen for seven out of the last eight
weeks as expectations of rate hikes by the central bank amid
persistently high retail inflation has hurt the sentiment for
debt.
Traders are waiting for the results of the five recently
concluded state elections due on Sunday which are expected to
show strong support for the main opposition party ahead of the
general polls next year.
The main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is
perceived by many investors as being more business-friendly, and
investors say its good showing in state elections could spark
gains in Indian markets.
"Next week direction will be based on the state election
results. The U.S. non-farm payrolls is also important and if
that data is good, we could see yields rising further next
week," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with First
Rand Bank who expects the new 10-year paper to move in a 8.75 to
9.00 percent range next week.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 5
basis points at 9.16 percent, while the new 10-year paper
ended 7 bps higher at 8.85 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy to have
created 180,000 jobs in November, following 204,000 in the
previous month. Any upside surprise will keep alive lingering
expectations the Federal Reserve may start to scale back its
bond-buying stimulus programme at the Dec. 17-18 meeting.
Such an outcome would hurt the rupee and also weigh on
domestic bond prices.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed 5 bps higher at 8.38
percent, while the one-year rate ended up 4 bps
at 8.45 percent.
