* 10-year bond yield ends down 2 bps at 8.78 pct * RBI, govt to meet for H1 2014/15 borrowing on Fri * Dealers largely expect 60 pct of borrowing in H1 By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, March 24 Indian government bonds rose on Monday, tracking gains in the rupee and domestic shares, although broader sentiment was cautious ahead of the unveiling of the borrowing calendar for the first half of the next fiscal year late in the week. The rupee closed at its best level in nearly eight months, tracking domestic shares which hit a record high. But trading is expected to be largely range-bound ahead of the central bank and government meeting on Friday to decide the April-March borrowing numbers. Bond dealers largely expect 60 percent of the 5.79 trillion rupees ($94.86 billion) borrowing slated for 2014/15 to be scheduled in the first half, resuming heavy weekly supplies after the government last conducted a debt auction in early February. "We expect H1 gross borrowing to be at least 60 percent of full-year borrowing. Given the uncertainty over deficit and borrowing numbers in view of elections, RBI would prefer to front-load the borrowing," said A. Prasanna, chief economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points lower at 8.78 percent after moving in a narrow range of 8.77 to 8.79 percent. Volumes remained tepid at 107.10 billion rupees. Caution also prevailed ahead of the end of the fiscal year when banks typically tend to trade less ahead of the squaring of books, and ahead of the central bank's policy review scheduled on April 1. In the overnight swaps market, the benchmark five-year rate closed 1 bp higher at 8.51 percent, while the one-year rate ended 1 bp lower at 8.64 percent. ($1 = 61.0400 Indian rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)