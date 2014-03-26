* 10-year bond yield ends 1 bp lower at 8.78 pct * RBI, govt to meet for H1 2014/15 borrowing on Fri * RBI auctions 100 bln rupees via term repo at 8.78 pct By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, March 26 Indian government bonds eked out marginal gains on Wednesday with banks preferring to hold cash ahead of the fiscal year-end when demand for funds tends to shoot up. Banks typically prefer to keep cash on their books at the close of the year. This results in a shortage of cash supply in the banking system and borrowers have to shell out double-digit rates. The Reserve Bank of India has rolled out a series of term repos to ease the cash crunch. On Wednesday, it offered 100 billion rupees to banks at 8.78 percent. It will conduct another 200 billion rupee term repo on March 28. "Liquidity conditions are better than most anticipated due to the central bank's proactive liquidity management. Bond volumes have dipped because everyone is busy managing cash," said Mahendra Jajoo, head of fixed income at Pramerica Mutual Fund. The borrowing calendar for the fiscal first half will be unveiled on Friday and dealers expect around 60 percent to be completed between April and September. The central bank is expected to hold rates steady at its policy review on April 1, on easing inflation. Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan has been tamping down on inflation and with the recent rains destroying some food crops, not too many expect any rate cuts going ahead. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 1 basis point lower at 8.78 percent after moving in a narrow range of 8.76 to 8.79 percent. Volumes remained tepid at 158.7 billion rupees. In the overnight swaps market, the benchmark five-year rate closed 1 bp lower at 8.49 percent, while the one-year rate ended 2 bps down at 8.60 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)