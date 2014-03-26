* 10-year bond yield ends 1 bp lower at 8.78 pct
* RBI, govt to meet for H1 2014/15 borrowing on Fri
* RBI auctions 100 bln rupees via term repo at 8.78 pct
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, March 26 Indian government bonds eked
out marginal gains on Wednesday with banks preferring to hold
cash ahead of the fiscal year-end when demand for funds tends to
shoot up.
Banks typically prefer to keep cash on their books at the
close of the year. This results in a shortage of cash supply in
the banking system and borrowers have to shell out double-digit
rates.
The Reserve Bank of India has rolled out a series of term
repos to ease the cash crunch. On Wednesday, it offered 100
billion rupees to banks at 8.78 percent. It will conduct another
200 billion rupee term repo on March 28.
"Liquidity conditions are better than most anticipated due
to the central bank's proactive liquidity management. Bond
volumes have dipped because everyone is busy managing cash,"
said Mahendra Jajoo, head of fixed income at Pramerica Mutual
Fund.
The borrowing calendar for the fiscal first half will be
unveiled on Friday and dealers expect around 60 percent to be
completed between April and September.
The central bank is expected to hold rates steady at its
policy review on April 1, on easing inflation. Reserve Bank of
India chief Raghuram Rajan has been tamping down on inflation
and with the recent rains destroying some food crops, not too
many expect any rate cuts going ahead.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 1
basis point lower at 8.78 percent after moving in a narrow range
of 8.76 to 8.79 percent. Volumes remained tepid at 158.7 billion
rupees.
In the overnight swaps market, the benchmark five-year rate
closed 1 bp lower at 8.49 percent, while the
one-year rate ended 2 bps down at 8.60 percent.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)