* 10-year bond yield ends 4 bps higher at 8.82 pct * RBI, govt to meet for H1 2014/15 borrowing on Fri * RBI to auction 200 bln rupees via term repo on Friday By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, March 27 Indian government bonds fell to their lowest in a week on Thursday ahead of the release of the borrowing calendar with the bulk of next fiscal year's debt sale likely to be scheduled in the first half. Officials from the central bank and government will meet on Friday at 0930 GMT to determine the April-September borrowing numbers, with dealers expecting 60 percent of the 5.97-trillion-rupee debt sale to be concluded during the period. A new government, to be elected in general elections due next month, will present a fresh budget amid fears that the borrowing numbers may be raised. Dealers will keep a close watch on the cash situation with Friday being the last trading day of the year. The RBI will conduct another 200-billion-rupee term repo on Friday. "Anything less than 60 percent is positive. Given the redemption pressures going ahead, there may be greater composition of longer-dated paper," said Harish Agarwal, bond dealer at First Rand Bank in Mumbai. "The only thing preventing the yields from rising is the rupee," he added. The borrowing programme will be followed by the central bank's April monetary review. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep its key interest rate steady at 8 percent on April 1 as inflation has eased, according to all 53 economists polled by Reuters. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 4 basis points higher at 8.82 percent. It rose to 8.84 percent during the session, its highest level since March 20. In the overnight swaps market, the benchmark five-year rate closed unchanged at 8.49 percent, while the one-year rate ended 1 bp lower at 8.59 percent. ($1 = 60.1300 Indian rupees) (Editing by Sunil Nair)