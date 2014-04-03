* 10-year bond yield ends 5 bps higher at 9.01 pct * RBI sets high underwriting fee, concerns over devolvement rise * 10-yr yld seen in 8.9-9.15 pct range in near term: trader By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, April 3 India's benchmark 10-year bonds fell on Thursday to their lowest this year, ending down for a second consecutive day, after the central bank set a higher underwriting fee for this week's bond sale, reinforcing concerns about soft demand for the auction. Higher underwriting commissions indicate primary dealers want to charge higher fees for buying the debt in the event of subscriptions falling short, as India gears up to resume debt auctions on Friday after last selling debt in early February. Concerns over devolvement have persisted in the Reserve Bank of India's sale on Friday of 160 billion rupees ($2.68 billion) worth of debt, and as most bonds on offer are illiquid. The weak sentiment comes after bonds sold off on Wednesday amid fears about cash conditions after the central bank's move to curb access by lenders to its overnight funding window raised concerns about tightening cash conditions. "I expect the 10-year yield to remain in a range of 8.90-9.15 percent with an upward bias," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income trading at Principal PNB Asset Management. "An extreme movement may see them (RBI) making soothing statements," Kuriakose added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 5 basis points higher at 9.01 percent after earlier rising to as high as 9.02 percent, its highest level since Dec. 6. Most traders expect yields to rise further as the average weekly borrowing in April-September is 170 billion rupees, which is higher than last year's average borrowing of 150 billion rupees per week. The government will borrow a gross 3.68 trillion rupees ($61.11 billion) during April-September. In the overnight swaps market, the benchmark five-year rate closed 1 basis higher at 8.60 percent, while the one-year rate ended 1 bp lower at 8.65 percent. ($1 = 59.8050 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Joyjeet Das)