* 10-year bond yield ends 5 bps higher at 9.01 pct
* RBI sets high underwriting fee, concerns over devolvement
rise
* 10-yr yld seen in 8.9-9.15 pct range in near term: trader
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, April 3 India's benchmark 10-year bonds
fell on Thursday to their lowest this year, ending down for a
second consecutive day, after the central bank set a higher
underwriting fee for this week's bond sale, reinforcing concerns
about soft demand for the auction.
Higher underwriting commissions indicate primary dealers
want to charge higher fees for buying the debt in the event of
subscriptions falling short, as India gears up to resume debt
auctions on Friday after last selling debt in early February.
Concerns over devolvement have persisted in the Reserve Bank
of India's sale on Friday of 160 billion rupees ($2.68 billion)
worth of debt, and as most bonds on offer are illiquid.
The weak sentiment comes after bonds sold off on Wednesday
amid fears about cash conditions after the central bank's move
to curb access by lenders to its overnight funding window raised
concerns about tightening cash conditions.
"I expect the 10-year yield to remain in a range of
8.90-9.15 percent with an upward bias," said Bekxy Kuriakose,
head of fixed income trading at Principal PNB Asset Management.
"An extreme movement may see them (RBI) making soothing
statements," Kuriakose added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 5 basis points
higher at 9.01 percent after earlier rising to as high as 9.02
percent, its highest level since Dec. 6.
Most traders expect yields to rise further as the average
weekly borrowing in April-September is 170 billion rupees, which
is higher than last year's average borrowing of 150 billion
rupees per week.
The government will borrow a gross 3.68 trillion rupees
($61.11 billion) during April-September.
In the overnight swaps market, the benchmark five-year rate
closed 1 basis higher at 8.60 percent, while
the one-year rate ended 1 bp lower at 8.65
percent.
($1 = 59.8050 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Joyjeet Das)