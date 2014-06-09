* 10-yr bond yield ends at 8.55 pct vs 8.51 pct on Friday
* Investors taking a breather, booking profits as key data
ahead - trader
* Foreign investors used up 89 pct of govt debt invest limit
- data
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, June 9 Indian government bonds fell on
Monday to snap a four-session winning streak on profit-booking
and after Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram told a domestic news
agency the country was not considering raising limits for
foreign investors as of now.
Reuters had earlier reported that India was likely to raise
the foreign investment limit in government debt soon, citing
four officials with direct knowledge of the government's
thinking.
The Reuters report had initially sent the benchmark 10-year
bond yield to a session low of 8.49 percent, but
the yield hit the day's high of 8.57 after Mayaram's comment to
Cogencis.
Investors are expected to focus next on consumer price
inflation data for May due out on Thursday.
"Investors are taking a breather and booking profits because
there is slew of data in the week ahead, and unless we see data
showing inflation softening, yields will remain around here,"
said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer with DCB Bank.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 4
basis points at 8.55 percent after hitting an over four-month
low of 8.49 percent on Friday.
Foreign investors have been strong buyers of Indian equities
and debt, amid widespread expectation of reforms picking up pace
in India under the new government.
As of Friday, data showed foreign investors have exhausted
89 percent of the total investment limit into government debt.
But Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram was quoted by news
agency Cogencis as saying the government had no plans as of now
to raise investment for overseas investors in government debt.
"Why would we hike the limit just because they have reached
the limit ... The limits are set because of due considerations.
At the moment there is no thought in changing the limits,"
Mayaram was quoted as telling Cogencis.
Traders cited little impact from President Pranab
Mukherjee's speech in Parliament where he laid out the reform
agenda of the new government, which was largely in line with
market expectation.
Later, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a pre-budget
meeting that India's economic growth cannot be compromised at
any cost, adding the government must also contain inflation and
concentrate on fiscal consolidation.
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 5
bps to 7.78 percent versus its close of 7.73 percent on Friday.
The one-year rate ended up 6 bps at 8.20
percent, versus its previous close of 8.14 percent.
(Editing by Anand Basu)