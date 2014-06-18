* 10-year yield ends up 7 basis points on day at 8.67 pct * Intensifying violence in Iraq threatens to push up oil prices * Rupee's weakness, worries over likely rise in inflation hurt By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, June 18 Indian bonds saw their biggest single-day fall in two-and-a-half months on Wednesday as the continuing violence in Iraq threatened to push up global crude oil prices and further add to the domestic inflationary pressures. Brent crude rose towards $114 a barrel on Wednesday as Sunni militants pushed forward in northern Iraq, striking a key refinery near Baghdad and stoking worries about oil exports from the key producer. India imports nearly two-thirds of its oil needs and rising crude oil prices push up inflation on one end and the government's subsidy bill on the other, hurting both the fiscal and current account deficits. India's government expects oil prices to rise as high as $120 per barrel for several months because of fighting in Iraq, potentially driving a hole of at least 200 billion rupees ($3.3 billion) in the budget, two government sources told Reuters. "The Iraq problem is unnerving, otherwise things were not bad. After a bit of profit-taking yields should have halted," said Anoop Verma, a senior vice president, fixed income at DCB Bank. "The market is already oversold now, so any good news will do the trick," he added. Central bank governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday assured markets that India is watching the situation in Iraq, but despite the uncertainty the domestic economy is better prepared to deal with any shocks on the external front. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 7 basis points on the day at 8.67 percent, matching its Tuesday high, which was its highest level since June 3. The 7 basis points rise on the day, is the biggest single-day rise since April 2. Yields have risen in four of the last five trading sessions on the back of the evolving crisis in Iraq. Traders will continue to monitor the developments in Iraq and closely track global crude oil prices and also the rupee for near-term direction. The rupee fell on Wednesday as the worsening crisis in Iraq threatened to disrupt oil supplies but it recovered from session lows after state-owned banks were spotted selling dollars likely on behalf of the central bank. The outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting due later on Wednesday evening will also be watched. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 6 basis points at 7.88 percent while the one-year rate ended 5 basis points higher at 8.33 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)