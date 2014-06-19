* 10-year yield ends up 2 basis points at 8.69 pct * Higher global crude prices, rupee's retreat from peaks hurt * 10-yr yield seen around 8.75/8.80 pct before budget -trader By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, June 19 Indian bond yields were crammed in a tight range on Thursday as positive sentiment due to a dovish statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve was offset by a rise in global crude oil prices on worries about the Iraq crisis. Brent crude hit a nine-month high near $115 a barrel on concerns heavy fighting in Iraq could limit oil supply from OPEC's second-biggest producer. India imports two-third of its oil needs and a rise in prices could push up domestic inflationary pressures while also hurting the fiscal and current account deficits. Traders expect bonds to hold in a tight range until the budget, due by mid-July, after having hit a four-and-a-half month low of 8.49 percent earlier this month. Bonds were buoyed in recent weeks by a dovish central bank, buying interest from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and replacement demand seen due the debt which had matured in April and May. "In the near term, Iraq tensions, crude oil prices and the rupee will keep the market a bit shaky. FII demand is out of the market and we are only faced with supplies week after week," said Omprakash Karwa, assistance general manager, fixed income at Union Bank of India. "In the absence of any major buying interest, we could see the 10-year (bond) trade in a tight band with a weakening bias. The yield on the 10-year could stabilise around 8.75/8.80 percent ahead of the budget." Foreign investors had used up 98.5 percent of the total investment limit in local government bonds as on Monday, meaning they can no longer continue to buy debt, unless some of these limits get freed up due to maturing debt or some selling. Though there have been expectations of a hike in the foreign investor limits in local debt, any call is unlikely before the budget, traders said. The rupee which closed off the session high of 59.8550 per dollar at 59.08/09 will also be monitored for cues in the near-term. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 basis points on the day at 8.69 percent, matching its Tuesday high, after hitting 8.70 percent, the highest since June 3. Earlier in the day, yields had dropped to 8.63 percent tracking a fall in U.S. yields. U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve took a more dovish stance on monetary policy than some had expected at its June meeting, a day after data showed inflation pressures are rising. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year rate closed up 1 bp at 7.89 percent while the one-year rate ended 1 bp lower at 8.32 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)