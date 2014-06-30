* Benchmark 10-yr bond yield ends 1 bp lower at 8.74 pct
* 10-year yield sees biggest monthly rise since Nov 2013
* Traders see 10-yr yield in 8.70-8.80 pct range until
budget
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 30 Indian government bond yields
ended little-changed on Monday, ending their worst month in
seven as the violence in Iraq has threatened to push up global
crude oil prices and lead to a spike in domestic inflation.
India imports two-thirds of its oil needs and higher global
crude prices can push up the current account deficit while also
increasing the government's subsidy burden and pressuring
inflation higher.
These concerns have stopped a rally which started in May
spurred by optimism that the election of Narendra Modi as prime
minister would usher a period of economic reforms, which
culminated with the benchmark 10-year bond yield
hitting a four-month low on June 6.
Still, although the 10-year yield rose 10 basis points in
June, its biggest monthly rise since November, it still fell 6
bps in the April-to-June period, which was the best quarter for
bonds since the June quarter of 2013.
Dealers expect investors to remain on the sidelines ahead of
the new government's budget which will be unveiled on July 10
and the wholesale and consumer inflation indicators later this
month, although analysts see opportunistic buying as well.
"There was some quarter-end buying seen earlier today and
some value buying as well. The CPI/WPI releases, apart from the
budget could give a positive trigger for bonds," said Bekxy
Kuriakose, head of fixed income trading at Principal PNB Asset
Management.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1
basis point at 8.74 percent.
Yields had initially fallen after Brent crude oil
dropped below $113 a barrel on Monday as fears of a disruption
to oil output from Iraq receded.
But they rose 3 bps at one point after domestic news agency
Cogencis reported the RBI had indicated to some banks it would
reduce the limit on held-to-maturity bond requirements, citing
"industry sources".
Volumes in the bond market stood at 190.95 billion rupees
($3.17 billion). Though quarterly average volumes are still just
about a third of their peak, the June quarter saw the highest
average quarterly volume in a year at about 380 billion rupees.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year
swap rate closed down 2 basis points at 7.89
percent, while the 1-year rate ended 1 bp lower
at 8.36 percent.
($1 = 60.1700 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)