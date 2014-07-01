(Corrects dateline to July 1 from June 30) * 10-yr benchmark bond yield ends steady at 8.74 pct * Bonds seen range-bound until budget on July 10 * Global crude prices in focus for direction By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, July 1 Indian government bond yields ended steady on Tuesday as sporadic value-buying, which sent yields lower, was offset by caution ahead of the upcoming federal budget due to be presented on July 10. Traders expect the market to remain in a tight range ahead of the budget with investors keenly awaiting details of the fiscal deficit target and revision, if any, in the market borrowing numbers for the current fiscal year. The movement in crude oil prices due to the violence in Iraq could also be a key factor determining the direction for bonds in the near term, until the budget. "The market is a little cautious ahead of the budget and will continue to trade range-bound until then. Talk of a likely reduction in the held-to-maturity ratio is also hurting," said Saurabh Jagwani, senior manager, fixed income at state-run Andhra Bank. "Overall sentiment, however, is positive as no rate hike is expected going ahead on hopes of a gradual fall in inflation. In the next six to nine months, we could see the 10-year go down to 8.30-8.40 percent levels," he added. Domestic news agency Cogencis reported on Monday that the central bank had indicated to some banks it would reduce the limit on held-to-maturity bond requirements, citing "industry sources". The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.74 percent after moving in a 8.71 to 8.74 percent range. One key risk to the softening outlook on inflation is the ongoing crisis in Iraq, which can push up global crude oil prices. India imports two-thirds of its oil needs and higher global crude prices can push up the current account deficit, while also increasing the government's subsidy burden and pressuring inflation higher. The wholesale and consumer inflation indicators later this month will be key for near-term direction. Brent oil held above $112 per barrel on Tuesday as investors took heart from upbeat manufacturing data in China while ongoing tensions in Iraq and Ukraine underpinned supply concerns. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year swap rate closed down 2 basis points at 7.87 percent, while the 1-year rate ended 1 bp lower at 8.35 percent. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)