MUMBAI, July 2 Indian government bonds saw their
biggest single-day gain in 1-1/2 months on Wednesday after
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's warning against "economic
populism" sparked hopes the government would unveil a fiscally
prudent budget next week.
Jaitley's comments reinforced expectations he will curb the
state's subsidy bill while taking advantage of the strong stock
market to raise more than $10 billion by selling stakes in state
companies.
Bonds also gained as monsoon showers in Mumbai and other
parts of the country eased some of the concerns about higher
food prices and inflation. Continued speculation about a
possible tweaking of the foreign investment limits in government
debt also helped sentiment.
Still, traders warned bonds would remain range-bound until
the budget, with details of the fiscal deficit target and
revision, if any, in the market borrowing numbers for the
current fiscal year being key.
"Although the fiscal deficit number remains a concern, it's
unlikely that the government will majorly tinker the market
borrowing figures since it has many options to take care of the
balance sheet challenges," said A. Prasanna, economist with
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
India's 10-year bond yield fell 8 basis
points to close at 8.66 percent, marking the biggest single-day
fall in yields since May 21.
Movement in crude oil prices in the near-term will continue
to be monitored on the back of the on-going violence in Iraq,
dealers said.
Higher global crude prices push up the current account
deficit, while also increasing the government's subsidy burden
and pressuring inflation higher.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year
swap rate fell 3 bps to 7.84 percent , while
the 1-year rate fell 2 bps to 8.33 percent.
