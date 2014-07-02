* 10-year bond yield ends down 8 bps at 8.66 pct

* Biggest single-day gain in a month-and-half

* Oil prices still remain a concern

By Gaurav Pai

MUMBAI, July 2 Indian government bonds saw their biggest single-day gain in 1-1/2 months on Wednesday after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's warning against "economic populism" sparked hopes the government would unveil a fiscally prudent budget next week.

Jaitley's comments reinforced expectations he will curb the state's subsidy bill while taking advantage of the strong stock market to raise more than $10 billion by selling stakes in state companies.

Bonds also gained as monsoon showers in Mumbai and other parts of the country eased some of the concerns about higher food prices and inflation. Continued speculation about a possible tweaking of the foreign investment limits in government debt also helped sentiment.

Still, traders warned bonds would remain range-bound until the budget, with details of the fiscal deficit target and revision, if any, in the market borrowing numbers for the current fiscal year being key.

"Although the fiscal deficit number remains a concern, it's unlikely that the government will majorly tinker the market borrowing figures since it has many options to take care of the balance sheet challenges," said A. Prasanna, economist with ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

India's 10-year bond yield fell 8 basis points to close at 8.66 percent, marking the biggest single-day fall in yields since May 21.

Movement in crude oil prices in the near-term will continue to be monitored on the back of the on-going violence in Iraq, dealers said.

Higher global crude prices push up the current account deficit, while also increasing the government's subsidy burden and pressuring inflation higher.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year swap rate fell 3 bps to 7.84 percent , while the 1-year rate fell 2 bps to 8.33 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)