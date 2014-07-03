* Benchmark 10-yr bond yield ends flat at 8.66 pct

* Caution over debt auction, rise in U.S. yields weigh

* Hopes of falling oil prices, monsoon showers support

By Gaurav Pai

July 3 Indian government bonds traded flat on Thursday as caution ahead of a debt auction and a rise in U.S. treasury yields offset hopes for falling oil prices and expectation that monsoon showers would help keep food inflation in check.

India is set to auction 150 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) worth of debt on Friday, including 2022, 2029 and 2030 bonds, ahead of the budget on July 10.

Traders say bonds could remain range-bound until the budget, which will unveil key details about the fiscal deficit target and government borrowing for the remainder of the fiscal year ending in March 2015.

"The Friday auction should go through comfortably and the market will watch it closely for immediate cues," said Debendra Kumar Dash, a debt dealer with Development Credit Bank.

India's 10-year bond yield ended unchanged at 8.66 percent after posting its biggest single-day fall since May 21 on Wednesday.

Bonds were also under pressure after U.S. treasury yields rose on Wednesday after more robust-than-expected private-sector jobs data ratcheted up expectations for a stronger U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Thursday.

Monsoon rains have revived in central and northern parts of India known for soybean and sugarcane cultivation, a government official said on Wednesday, but warned the country is still expected to have below-average monsoon this year.

Brent crude futures dipped below $111 a barrel on Thursday as supply fears began to ease after Libya declared an end to an oil crisis that has slashed exports from the OPEC member.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate fell 2 basis points to 7.82 percent, while the one-year rate was unchanged at 8.33 percent. ($1 = 59.7400 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)