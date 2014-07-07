* Bonds end lower on speculation about new 10-year benchmark bond

* Budget announcements hold key

* Rupee weakness against dollar weighs on sentiment

By Gaurav Pai

July 7 Indian government 10-year bond yields rose on Monday on speculation the central bank may unveil a new benchmark paper at its auction this week and on caution ahead of the fiscal budget.

A Reuters poll showed economists expect the Narendra Modi government to increase India's fiscal deficit target to 4.4 percent of gross domestic product from the previous government's 4.1 percent target, and raise the gross borrowing target by 30 billion rupees to 6 trillion rupees.

Dealers said the budget would be key in determining the market's direction and whether foreign institutional investors would continue to buy debt.

"The market is listless and punters are awaiting a definite trend in FII investment before they take any fresh positions," said Krishnamoorthy Harihar, head-Global Markets at FirstRand Bank in Mumbai.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 4 basis points on Monday to end at 8.70 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to unveil the composition of this week's 150 billion rupees ($2.50 billion) later on Monday, and expectations for the announcement of a new benchmark led traders to sell existing 10-year debt.

Sentiment was also not helped after the rupee posted its biggest single-day fall in nearly three weeks on Monday ahead of the budget.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate ended 2 bps higher at 7.83 percent, while the one-year rate rose 2 bps to 8.35 percent. ($1 = 60.0125 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Gaurav Pai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)