By Gaurav Pai

Mumbai, July 9 Indian government bonds ended flat on Wednesday, erasing a mini-rally earlier in the session, as caution prevailed a day before Finance Minister Arun Jaitley unveils his maiden budget that investors hope will be non-populist and fiscally prudent.

India's Economic Survey on Wednesday raised hopes for just that outcome after the government called for tough measures to shore up public finances and to reduce inflation, leading to temporary gains in bond markets.

But bonds did not hold on to these gains for long, as traders now wait for the actual budget. For debt markets, the fiscal deficit and government borrowing numbers will be key.

"Investors are slowly realizing that a panacea to all ills will not be found instantly. What they will look for in the budget is the sincerity of the government as it proposes to fix the problems," said Uday Shankar Majumder, general manager of treasury and international banking division at Syndicate Bank.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended the session flat at 8.73 percent after falling 3 bps immediately after the economic survey.

Analysts say markets are willing to give Finance Minister Jaitley some leeway as investors believe the government will need to give a higher, more realistic fiscal deficit target for this fiscal year than the 4.1 percent of gross domestic product the previous government set.

Meanwhile, the overnight cash rate on Wednesday hovered around 9 percent as liquidity in the banking system continued to be tight. The central bank will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) of long-dated bonds on Friday.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate ended 1 bp higher at 7.87 percent, while the one-year rate rose 1 bp to 8.37 percent.

($1 = 59.7800 Indian rupees)