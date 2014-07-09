* Mini-rally after Economic Survey announced
* Fiscal deficit/ market borrowing figures in budget being
watched
* Liquidity remains tight
By Gaurav Pai
Mumbai, July 9 Indian government bonds ended
flat on Wednesday, erasing a mini-rally earlier in the session,
as caution prevailed a day before Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
unveils his maiden budget that investors hope will be
non-populist and fiscally prudent.
India's Economic Survey on Wednesday raised hopes for just
that outcome after the government called for tough measures to
shore up public finances and to reduce inflation, leading to
temporary gains in bond markets.
But bonds did not hold on to these gains for long, as
traders now wait for the actual budget. For debt markets, the
fiscal deficit and government borrowing numbers will be key.
"Investors are slowly realizing that a panacea to all ills
will not be found instantly. What they will look for in the
budget is the sincerity of the government as it proposes to fix
the problems," said Uday Shankar Majumder, general manager of
treasury and international banking division at Syndicate Bank.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended the
session flat at 8.73 percent after falling 3 bps immediately
after the economic survey.
Analysts say markets are willing to give Finance Minister
Jaitley some leeway as investors believe the government will
need to give a higher, more realistic fiscal deficit target for
this fiscal year than the 4.1 percent of gross domestic product
the previous government set.
Meanwhile, the overnight cash rate on Wednesday hovered
around 9 percent as liquidity in the banking system continued to
be tight. The central bank will auction 150 billion rupees
($2.51 billion) of long-dated bonds on Friday.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate ended 1 bp higher at 7.87
percent, while the one-year rate rose 1 bp to
8.37 percent.
($1 = 59.7800 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Sunil Nair)