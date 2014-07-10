MUMBAI, July 10 Indian bonds closed lower on the day of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's maiden budget as traders had doubts whether the government would be able to achieve its ambitious fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of gross domestic product.

Speculation that the central bank would unveil a new benchmark post-budget also prompted traders to sell the existing benchmark paper.

The government however revised upward the market borrowing to a gross 6 trillion rupees ($100.42 billion) from 5.97 trillion rupees in the interim budget, well within analysts' expectations.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 4 basis points higher at 8.77 percent. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year swap rate closed 2 bps lower at 7.85 percent while the 1-year rate ended 1 bp lower at 8.36 percent.

