* 10-yr bond yield ends up 1 basis point at 8.78 pct * Sharp fall from current levels unlikely in 10-yr paper-trader * 10-yr bond seen in 8.65 to 8.85 percent range this week-trader By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, July 14 Indian government bond yields rose for the sixth session in seven on Monday as the disappointment over the lack of specific details in the budget continued to hurt sentiment, though the fall in headline inflation rate was a small positive. The new government on Thursday unveiled a first budget that seeks to revive growth and curb borrowing, but left open questions on how it will reduce the fiscal deficit and restore investor confidence. India's wholesale price inflation eased to a four-month low in June after the new government curbed farm exports, although before market closed traders were awaiting the consumer price data for further clues. Data later showed, the annual consumer price inflation eased to 7.31 percent in June, the lowest level since the government started releasing the data in 2012, helped mainly by a moderation in food prices, government data showed on Monday. Traders were also looking forward to the composition of this week's 150 billion rupees ($2.50 billion) auction due later in the day amid speculation the central bank could announce the sale of a new 10-year benchmark bond. "Everyone in the market is currently bearish but we should see value buying creeping in above 8.80 percent yield levels," said Anoop Verma, senior vice president at DCB Bank.' "I expect the current 10-year to move in an 8.65-8.85 percent range this week. If there is a new 10-year paper announced at this week's sale, we could at best see a 2-3 bps sell-off in the current paper," he added. The benchmark 10-year paper closed at 8.78 percent, up 1 basis point on the day. Yields have been rising in each of the last seven sessions barring one when it closed flat. A Standard & Poor's analyst reiterated on Monday the Indian government budget would not have an impact on the country's sovereign ratings until the agency could see how the measures will be implemented, especially regarding meeting the fiscal deficit target. The comments reiterated S&P's statement on the budget last week. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 3 bps higher at 7.91 percent while the one-year rate ended 1 bp higher at 8.41 percent. ($1 = 60.0700 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)