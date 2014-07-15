* 10-yr bond yield ends down 4 bps at 8.74 pct
* Fall in wholesale, retail inflation in June aids bonds
* Seen in 8.68 to 8.80 pct range in the near-term
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, July 15 Indian government bond yields
fell for the first time in nine sessions on Tuesday as sentiment
was lifted by the fall in June consumer and wholesale inflation
rates while value buying was also spotted.
India's inflation eased in June after the new government
curbed farm exports, but a growing risk that drought will damage
summer crops could encourage the central bank to keep interest
rates on hold at a policy review meeting early next month.
Traders expect the market to remain rangebound in the
near-term with global crude oil prices and movements in the
rupee being key for direction.
"Benign inflation data helped sentiment. There is also
expectation that foreign investor limit in government debt may
rise in the second half of the year, so yields are expected to
remain ranged with an easing bias in the short-to-medium term,"
said Pramod Patil, assistant vice president, foreign exchange at
United Overseas bank.
"The 10-year paper should hold in a 8.68 to 8.80 percent
range over the next fortnight."
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at
8.74 percent, down 4 basis point on the day. Yields have risen
in six of the last eight sessions, while they closed flat on two
days.
The market moved in a wide 8.73 to 8.79 percent range during
the session.
Traders said the rupee's recovery from session lows also
helped bond prices gain further. The rupee which dropped to as
low as 60.2450 to a dollar, ended at 60.12/13.
Brent crude oil slipped below $106.50 a barrel on Tuesday as
easing concerns over global supplies offset the impact of
renewed violence in Libya.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed 6 bps lower at 7.85
percent while the one-year rate ended down 3
bps at 8.38 percent.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)