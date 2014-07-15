* 10-yr bond yield ends down 4 bps at 8.74 pct * Fall in wholesale, retail inflation in June aids bonds * Seen in 8.68 to 8.80 pct range in the near-term By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, July 15 Indian government bond yields fell for the first time in nine sessions on Tuesday as sentiment was lifted by the fall in June consumer and wholesale inflation rates while value buying was also spotted. India's inflation eased in June after the new government curbed farm exports, but a growing risk that drought will damage summer crops could encourage the central bank to keep interest rates on hold at a policy review meeting early next month. Traders expect the market to remain rangebound in the near-term with global crude oil prices and movements in the rupee being key for direction. "Benign inflation data helped sentiment. There is also expectation that foreign investor limit in government debt may rise in the second half of the year, so yields are expected to remain ranged with an easing bias in the short-to-medium term," said Pramod Patil, assistant vice president, foreign exchange at United Overseas bank. "The 10-year paper should hold in a 8.68 to 8.80 percent range over the next fortnight." The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.74 percent, down 4 basis point on the day. Yields have risen in six of the last eight sessions, while they closed flat on two days. The market moved in a wide 8.73 to 8.79 percent range during the session. Traders said the rupee's recovery from session lows also helped bond prices gain further. The rupee which dropped to as low as 60.2450 to a dollar, ended at 60.12/13. Brent crude oil slipped below $106.50 a barrel on Tuesday as easing concerns over global supplies offset the impact of renewed violence in Libya. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 6 bps lower at 7.85 percent while the one-year rate ended down 3 bps at 8.38 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)