* 10-year bond yield ends up 2 basis points at 8.74 pct * Rise in global crude oil prices hurts sentiment * Results of Friday's debt sale key for immediate cues By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, July 17 Indian government bond yields held in a tight range on Thursday in the absence of any fresh domestic triggers but the rise in global crude oil prices and cautiousness ahead of Friday's debt sale weighed. Brent futures held above $107 a barrel on Thursday as a sharp drop in U.S. crude stockpiles and promising economic data from China indicated an improving outlook for demand in the world's top two oil consumers. The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, the results of which will be key for near-term direction. "Market will remain range bound with higher outstanding volumes on the key benchmark securities. The 10-year bond may hold in a 8.60 to 8.75 percent range in the near-term," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist with AK Capital. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points higher at 8.74 percent, after moving in a narrow 8.71 percent to 8.74 percent range. Traders will also continue to monitor global crude oil prices and movements in the rupee for direction at a time when monsoon rains are raising worries about food prices. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 2 bps higher at 7.89 percent while the one-year rate ended up 1 bp at 8.40 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)