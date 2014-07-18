* 10-year bond yield ends up 3 basis points at 8.77 pct
* Rise in global crude oil prices also hurts sentiment
* Traders await auction of new 10-year paper next week
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, July 18 Indian government bonds fell for
a second straight session on Friday as investors sold debt amid
the evolving global geo-political rout while some position
cutting was also seen ahead of the weekend.
World markets remained under pressure on Friday after the
downing of a Malaysian airlines jet at the Ukraine-Russia
border, new sanctions on Moscow and unrest in Gaza sent
investors scurrying to defensive assets.
The two-day fall wiped out gains earlier this week after
data on Monday showed consumer price inflation
easing to its lowest since figures were first published in
January 2012.
Traders said the domestic bond market will remain in a range
in the absence of any fresh domestic triggers but the details of
next week's debt sale, due to be announced on Monday evening,
will be watched.
The announcement of a new 10-year paper at next week's sale
could push up yields in the current benchmark bond, dealers add.
"Barring any domestic triggers we will see the bond market
stay in a tight range. 8.72 to 8.80 percent on the current
10-year benchmark will continue to hold," said Bekxy Kuriakose,
head of fixed income trading at Principal PNB Asset Management.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 3
basis points higher at 8.77 percent, after moving in a range of
8.74 percent to 8.78 percent during the session.
The yield ended flat for the week.
Brent crude oil climbed above $108 a barrel on Friday,
extending sharp gains on heightened geopolitical risk after the
downing of a Malaysian jetliner over eastern Ukraine and as
Israeli ground troops advanced into Gaza.
Traders cited little impact from comments by India's Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday that interest rates should be
reduced should inflation ease.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed flat at 7.89 percent
while the one-year rate also ended steady at
8.40 percent.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)