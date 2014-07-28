* 10-year benchmark bond yield rises 4 bps to 8.71 pct * Cash tightness in system seen keeping rates elevated * New 10-year bond yield may touch 8.50 pct soon-trader By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, July 28 Indian government bonds fell for a second consecutive session on Monday, hurt by continued profit-taking and concerns about tight liquidity conditions despite the central bank's short-term fund injections. Overnight cash rates in the banking system stayed close to 9 percent through the session, much above the repo rate of 8 percent, despite the large term repos conducted by the central bank on Friday. Funds from the term repos - worth 715 billion rupees ($11.89 billion) - entered the market on Friday but the deficit in the system is much larger, traders said. Investors are also eyeing the composition of this week's 140 billion rupees in debt, expected to be announced after the close of markets, following the debut last week of a new 10-year bond. "Overnight rates are tight. Technically too, the market was overbought, so some correction is expected," said Anoop Verma, senior vice-president at DCB Bank. "I expect the new 10-year bond yield to rise towards 8.50 percent over the next five to seven trading sessions. RBI can do term repos but those are only temporary measures, we need permanent liquidity which probably RBI feels it should not provide as inflation is still high," he added. The outgoing benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 4 basis points at 8.71 percent after moving in a range of 8.66 to 8.71 percent during the day. The soon-to-be benchmark 2024 paper, the second most-traded bond, also ended up 4 basis points at 8.43 percent. Markets will be closed on Tuesday for a national holiday. Traders are expecting the central bank to announce a term repo auction if cash rates stay close to 9 percent consistently over the next few days. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 1 basis point at 7.90 percent, while the one-year overnight cash rate ended flat at 8.40 percent. ($1 = 60.1300 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)