* New 10-year 2024 bond yield ends up 8 bps at 8.51 pct
* Traders expect some stability in the new 10-year going
ahead
* Outcome of the U.S. Fed's two-day policy meet awaited for
cues
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, July 30 India's recently issued 10-year
bond yield surged on Wednesday after the central bank
unexpectedly announced the sale of a new tranche later this
week, while a shift to multiple-price based auction also hurt
sentiment.
The Reserve Bank of India said late on Monday it would sell
90 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) of the new 2024 10-year bond
on Friday as part of its 140 billion rupees auction, just a week
after introducing the debt.
That surprised investors, since the RBI traditionally issues
debt with 10-14 maturities every alternate week.
Traders were also taken aback after the RBI said the auction
would take place under the multiple price method, which tends to
be unpopular because investors who bid for the debt get the
allocation at the highest price they've offered.
"I think the central bank's move to multiple price-based
auction is a bit premature. Things are not that rosy, it may
move back to uniform price auctions," said Anoop Verma, senior
vice president, fixed income at DCB Bank.
The new 10-year paper, the second most-traded
security, ended up 8 basis points at 8.51 percent.
The existing benchmark 10-year bond yield
ended up 2 basis points at 8.73 percent.
Debt markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.
Still, helping support markets was an easing in liquidity
conditions. Overnight cash rates ended at a two-week
low of 7 percent, compared to its 8.80/8.90 percent close on
Monday, after the RBI injected 200 billion rupees via a term
repo auction earlier in the day and 715 billion rupees last
week.
That will help ease some of the immediate strain on
liquidity with traders hoping month-end government spending will
further help keep liquidity comfortable.
In the overnight indexed swaps market, the benchmark 5-year
swap rate closed steady at 7.90 percent while
the 1-year rate ended at 8.39 percent, down 1
basis point.
($1 = 60.0800 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Sunil Nair)