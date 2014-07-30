* New 10-year 2024 bond yield ends up 8 bps at 8.51 pct * Traders expect some stability in the new 10-year going ahead * Outcome of the U.S. Fed's two-day policy meet awaited for cues By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, July 30 India's recently issued 10-year bond yield surged on Wednesday after the central bank unexpectedly announced the sale of a new tranche later this week, while a shift to multiple-price based auction also hurt sentiment. The Reserve Bank of India said late on Monday it would sell 90 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) of the new 2024 10-year bond on Friday as part of its 140 billion rupees auction, just a week after introducing the debt. That surprised investors, since the RBI traditionally issues debt with 10-14 maturities every alternate week. Traders were also taken aback after the RBI said the auction would take place under the multiple price method, which tends to be unpopular because investors who bid for the debt get the allocation at the highest price they've offered. "I think the central bank's move to multiple price-based auction is a bit premature. Things are not that rosy, it may move back to uniform price auctions," said Anoop Verma, senior vice president, fixed income at DCB Bank. The new 10-year paper, the second most-traded security, ended up 8 basis points at 8.51 percent. The existing benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 8.73 percent. Debt markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Still, helping support markets was an easing in liquidity conditions. Overnight cash rates ended at a two-week low of 7 percent, compared to its 8.80/8.90 percent close on Monday, after the RBI injected 200 billion rupees via a term repo auction earlier in the day and 715 billion rupees last week. That will help ease some of the immediate strain on liquidity with traders hoping month-end government spending will further help keep liquidity comfortable. In the overnight indexed swaps market, the benchmark 5-year swap rate closed steady at 7.90 percent while the 1-year rate ended at 8.39 percent, down 1 basis point. ($1 = 60.0800 Indian rupees) (Editing by Sunil Nair)