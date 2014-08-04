* Traders expect a less dovish monetary policy review * Speculation about SLR cut, term repo changes * Fall in global oil prices seen providing support By Gaurav Pai MUMBAI, Aug 4 Indian government bonds edged up on Monday on expectation that the Reserve Bank will not raise rates when it announces its quarterly monetary policy review on Tuesday, but gains were capped on speculation that the central bank will raise the spectre of inflation. According to a Reuters poll of 43 economists, the RBI is likely to leave its key interest rate unchanged and won't ease policy until early next year on fears food inflation will spike if monsoon rains are below average. However, many analysts expect the central bank to lower the mandatory Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) - the minimum amount commercial banks require to maintain in the form of gold or government approved securities before providing credit to customers. "Lowering of SLR by itself may not lead to an increase in lending in the economy, since banks are already surplus in this area," said Vishweshwara M., assistant general manager, treasury at Karnataka Bank in Mumbai. "If RBI wants to increase credit off-take for boosting growth, then it will have to cut rates." Meanwhile, a fall in oil prices has provided support to bonds, with Brent crude staying around its four-month lows, on reports of global oversupply. Additionally, the liquidity situation has been improving, with overnight cash rates dipping to under-7 percent levels on Monday. Some analysts now expect the central bank to announce a tweaking of the mechanism by which it administers term repos to pump liquidity into the system. The move could be aimed at keeping the overnight cash rates closer to the repo rate of 8 percent, as against fluctuating between the 7 and 9 percent that has been the case recently. The existing benchmark 10-year bond yield, the most traded paper, ended 2 basis points lower at 8.73 percent. The new 10-year paper yield, the second most- traded security, ended 2 bps lower at 8.50 percent. In the overnight indexed swaps market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 1 bp at 7.89 percent, while the one-year rate ended 4 bps lower at 8.33 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)