* SLR, HTM cut sparks fears about appetite for debt * No guidance on rate cut disappoints traders * RBI's money market development plans come as a relief By Gaurav Pai MUMBAI, Aug 5 Indian government bonds fell to a more-than-three-week lows after the central bank's plan to cut the mandatory statutory liquidity ratio sparked fears about new supply at a time when the country is already in the midst of a big borrowing spree. The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday kept the repo rate unchanged as widely expected, but cut the banks' minimum bond holding requirements, known as the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR), by 50 basis points to 22 percent of deposits, marking its second consecutive cut after last doing so in June. The central bank also cut the ceiling on debt that must be held-to-maturity (HTM) by lenders by another 50 bps to 24 percent. Both cuts will be effective on Aug. 9. The cuts hit sentiment at a time when India plans to raise 6.47 trillion rupees ($106.37 billion) through market borrowings in the fiscal year ending in March 2015. Traders also said the RBI's reiteration it was looking to bring down consumer price index (CPI) inflation to 6 percent by January 2016 also likely reduced the prospect of any cuts in interest rates this year. CPI inflation is currently at around 7 percent. "Reduced SLR and HTM limits would mean further lowering of demand for G-secs (government securities), " said Anil Bankey, chief dealer at SBI DFHI, a primary dealership in Mumbai. "Also there was no guidance on interest rate cuts and RBI appears to be uncomfortable with the current trend in inflation." The existing benchmark 10-year bond yield, the most traded paper, ended 10 basis points higher at 8.83 percent. This is biggest single-day rise in four months. The yield on the new 10-year paper, the second most-traded security, ended 11 bps higher at 6.61 percent. On a more positive tone, the RBI reiterated a commitment to developing money markets via term repos. Governor Raghuram Rajan said at a news conference that it would explore the possibiity of more term repos and potentially shortening duration. In the overnight indexed swaps market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 13 bps at 8.02 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 10 bps at 8.43 percent. ($1 = 60.8250 Indian rupees) (Editing by Sunil Nair)