* Foreign investors seen selling on geo-political concerns * 10-yr benchmark bond now down to April-end lows * Hopes of early rate cut vanish after policy review By Gaurav Pai MUMBAI, Aug 6 Indian government bonds tumbled for a second consecutive session on Wednesday amid fears foreign investors would pare their portfolios given the worsening sentiment in global markets and after the central bank cut mandatory reserve holdings for lenders. The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday kept the repo rate unchanged as widely expected, but cut the banks' minimum bond holding requirements (SLR) and the ceiling on debt that must be held-to-maturity (HTM) by lenders. That comes at a time when global investors continued to be spooked by increasing tensions between Russia and the West, falling prices for oil and Argentina's unresolved debt default. They have sold debt worth $440 million in August so far. "The sentiment for debt has turned negative with foreign investors seen selling their holdings," said Ketan Parikh, head of research at Derivium Capital, a debt brokerage in Mumbai. "Also, while the cut in SLR and HTM will not have any immediate effect for state-run banks, over the long term it will reduce their appetite for bonds." The existing benchmark 10-year bond yield, the most traded paper, ended 4 basis points higher at 8.87 percent after earlier rising as much as 8.88 percent, its highest since Apr. 28. The yield on the new 10-year paper, the second most-traded security, ended 3 bps higher at 8.64 percent. Traders also said the RBI's reiteration it was looking to bring down consumer price index (CPI) inflation to 6 percent by January 2016 has reduced the prospect of any cuts in interest rates this year. Traders added the sell-off over Tuesday and Wednesday appeared particularly pronounced on 2-6 year government bonds. In the overnight indexed swaps market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 9 bps at 8.11 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 7 bps at 8.50 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)