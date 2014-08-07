* Foreign investors' selling on global geo-politics
continues
* Value-buying seen in 10-year papers
* Fall in Brent crude offers relief
By Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI, Aug 7 Indian government bonds edged up
on Thursday, as value-buying attracted some investors after two
sessions of sharp losses, although sentiment remained weak as
foreign investors continued their selling spree.
Emerging markets across the globe have seen a sharp sell-off
from global investors amid increasing tensions between Russia
and the West, with Russia's ban on certain imports from the
United States and Europe worsening sentiment.
Foreign investors net sold debt worth $271.13 million on
Wednesday, as per official data. They have net sold debt worth
almost $700 million in August so far.
Expectations that Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram
Rajan would abstain from cutting interest rates at least through
the rest of 2014 also continued to weigh on sentiment after the
central bank's policy review on Tuesday.
"RBI governor's unexpected tone has now made the possibility
of a rate cut remote," said Surendran A.V., head of treasury at
Dhanlaxmi Bank in Mumbai.
"There may be a further 3-5 basis points rise in 10-year
yields before we see any pulling back," he added.
The yield on the existing benchmark 10-year bond
, the most traded paper, ended 2 basis points
lower at 8.85 percent.
The yield on the new 10-year paper, the
second most-traded security, ended 1 bp lower at 8.63 percent.
Bargain-hunting spurred some buying on Thursday, with some
analysts also citing a fall in Brent crude as another relief.
Still, sentiment is weak, with the sell-off in bonds since
Tuesday's policy review announcements appeared particularly
pronounced in 2-6 year government debt.
In the overnight indexed swaps market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed up 3 bps at 8.14
percent, while the one-year rate ended
unchanged at 8.50 percent.
(1 US dollar = 61.2800 Indian rupee)
(Editing by Sunil Nair)