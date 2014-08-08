(Fixes link in paragraph 5 and in Weekahead at end of text)) * Global geo-political concerns hold sway * Traders disappointed over hopes of sooner rate cuts * Inflation numbers next week seen as key By Gaurav Pai MUMBAI, Aug 8 Indian government bonds edged lower on Friday to post its worst weekly performance in four weeks on increasing global risk aversion and concerns the central bank would delay rate cuts required to help control inflation. The existing benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 10 basis points for the week, its biggest rise since the week ending on July 11 following disappointment about the lack of major reforms in the budget. Emerging market risk assets were pressured on Friday after U.S. President Barack Obama authorised targeted air strikes in Iraq, raising worries of another drawn-out conflict in the region at a time of tensions in the Middle East and over Ukraine. Expectations that the Reserve Bank of India would abstain from cutting interest rates at least through the rest of 2014 has also weighed after the central bank governor Raghuram Rajan reiterated his goal of bringing consumer inflation down to 6 percent by January 2016 from 7.3 percent in June. India is due to release July consumer price index numbers on Tuesday, which could give some indication of how reduced rains during the monsoon is impacting food prices. "Given global events and that a rate cut in India stands postponed, the appetite for bonds remains low," said Kaushal Mehta, head of fixed income at LKP Securities, a debt brokerage in Mumbai. "But considering the current levels in benchmark bonds, it looks like there could be a pullback early next week, before inflation data arrives on Tuesday." The yield on the existing benchmark 10-year bond , the most traded paper, ended unchanged at 8.85 percent on Friday. The yield on the new 10-year paper, the second most-traded security, ended 1 bp higher at 8.64 percent on Friday. Traders found some comfort after the RBI sucessfully sold 140 billion rupees ($2.28 billion) worth of government debt on Friday at yields that were lower than market expectations and without devolvements. In the overnight indexed swaps market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 1 bp to 8.13 percent, while the one-year rate fell 1 bp to 8.49 percent. (For Weekahead, please see ) (1 US dollar = 61.3000 Indian rupees) (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)