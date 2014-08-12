* 10-year benchmark bond yield ends up 3 bps at 8.85 pct * New 10-year bond yield ends 3 bps higher at 8.62 pct * CPI data to be key for near-term mkt direction * Traders expect new 10-yr bond in 8.50-8.70 pct range this wk By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Aug 12 Indian government bonds fell on Tuesday as cautious investors sold debt ahead of the key retail inflation data due after market hours, even as the central bank took steps to inject funds into the banking system to tide over a tight liquidity situation. Data after market hours showed retail inflation rose 7.96 percent in July, sharply above analysts' expectations of 7.4 percent, while industrial production grew 3.4 percent, below the Reuters polled forecast of 5.4 percent. The Reserve Bank of India conducted two overnight repo auctions for 50 billion rupees ($818.33 million) each at a variable rate in as many days, and announced another 150 billion rupees worth 7-day term repo auction for Wednesday. Although the fund injections were seen as necessary, analysts said the RBI would need to continue such action to improve tight cash conditions. The overnight cash rate ended at 8.00/8.05 percent, above the repo rate of 8.00 percent after trading in a range of 8.00 to 8.80 percent through the session. "Market liquidity has been very tight and, without these term repos, cash rates would have been at 9 percent," said Paresh Nayar, head of fixed income and foreign exchange trading at First Rand Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis point at 8.85 percent. The new 10-year paper, also ended 3 bps higher at 8.62 percent. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year swap rate and the 1-year rate both ended up 2 basis points each at 8.14 percent and 8.50 percent, respectively. (1 US dollar = 61.1000 Indian rupee) (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)