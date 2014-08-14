* 10-year bond yield ends down 5 bps at 8.71 pct * New 10-yr bond yield ends 2 bps lower at 8.52 pct * Traders await official confirmation on auction size cut * Bond yields may drop further next week, say traders By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Aug 14 Indian government bonds rallied on Thursday to post their best week in nearly three months after media reports said the government was considering cutting its planned debt borrowing over the next two months. Bloomberg reported India would cut the size of its government borrowings for April-September by around 150 billion rupees ($2.46 billion), citing two unnamed officials with knowledge of the matter. However, there was no change in overall borrowing for the year, the agency reported. Sentiment was also helped after Brent crude remained near 13-month lows as a contraction in the German economy underscored sluggish demand in Europe. Investors were also looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day Speech on Friday amid hopes he would deliver some indication of economic or fiscal reforms. "The good news on the borrowing cut has been largely priced in. Market is awaiting the revised borrowing calendar now," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income trading at Principal PNB Asset Management. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.71 percent, its lowest level since July 28 and down 5 bps on the day. The yield dropped 14 bps on the week, its biggest weekly drop since the week to May 23. The new 10-year bond yield, which is set to become the benchmark on Tuesday, dropped 2 basis points on the day to end at 8.52 percent. Financial markets will remain closed on Friday on account of Independence Day and on Monday for a local holiday. Bond traders have anticipated a cut in government borrowing after the Reserve Bank of India said last week it would transfer a cash balance of 526.79 billion rupees to the government, thus reducing the need to raise as much in bond sales as initially planned. India is currently set to borrow a gross 6 trillion rupees for the 2014/15 year. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year swap rate closed down 9 basis points on the day at 8.03 percent, its biggest single-day fall since June 5. The one-year rate ended at 8.45 percent, down 3 bps on the day. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)