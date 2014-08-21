* 10-year bond yield ends 3 bps higher at 8.51 pct * Fed chair Janet Yellen's address at Jackson Hole watched * Foreign investors bought $2.65 bn of debt on Wednesday MUMBAI, Aug 21 Indian government bonds fell on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve suggested the prospect of earlier-than-expected rate increases by the U.S. central bank, although broader losses were capped by lower global oil prices. The falls came after the Fed's minutes suggested any strong jobs market recovery could lead the central bank to raise interest rates earlier than it had been anticipating. But sentiment remains supported after foreign portfolio investors bought $2.65 billion rupees of debt on Wednesday, their highest since at least August 2009 as per Thomson Reuters data. Some dealers said it could have been the biggest single-day purchase. These investors have net bought around $534.7 million in shares and $2.23 billion of debt in August so far, as per official data. Support also came from Brent, which continued to hover near 14-month lows hit earlier this week. "Given that the reduced supply with RBI cutting the annual borrowing programme and foreign investors continuing to show good appetite for Indian debt, we believe bond prices will stay supported at these levels," said Lakshmi Iyer, chief investment officer (debt) at Kotak Asset Management in Mumbai. The 8.40 percent 10-year bond yield, which became the benchmark this week, rose by 3 basis points to end at 8.51 percent. All eyes are now on Fed chief Janet Yellen's address to an annual gathering of policymakers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India is also set to auction 120 billion rupees (1.98 billion US dollar) worth of debt on Friday. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year swap rate closed 1 bp lower at 8.03 percent. The one-year rate ended unchanged at 8.46 percent. (1 US dollar = 60.6800 Indian rupee) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)