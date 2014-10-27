* India 10-year bond yield ends down 4 basis points at 8.32 pct * Traders expect 10-year yield to touch 8.25 pct this week * Hope of earlier rate cuts grow after finance minister's comments By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Oct 27 Indian government bonds rallied on Monday after the country's finance minister called for an interest rate cut to help support the economy and as a continued fall in crude oil prices further supported sentiment. Expectations for earlier-than-expected rate cuts next year and the announcement of government reforms have helped spark a rally in bond markets, with benchmark 10-year yields falling in seven out of the last nine trading sessions. India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said he would favour a rate cut to trigger demand in the construction sector during an interview with The Times of India newspaper published on Saturday. The call for monetary easing comes even as Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has signalled the central bank would not ease policy until it is confident of lower inflation. Rajan's stance is at odds with a majority of the external members in the RBI monetary policy committee who had recommended the central bank cut the repo rate by at least 25 basis points at the review on Sept. 30, according to minutes out late on Wednesday. "Bonds will continue to gain in the near-term. We could see 8.25 percent on the 10-year soon. Oil prices and the outcome of the FOMC meeting will be key for markets," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income trader with First Rand Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down at 8.32 percent, its lowest level since Sept. 5, 2013. The 10-year yield had closed at 8.36 percent on Wednesday. Markets were closed on Thursday and Friday for local holidays. Sentiment was also supported after Brent crude oil fell towards $85 a barrel on Monday after Goldman Sachs slashed its price forecasts, citing abundant supply and lacklustre demand despite a pick-up in global economic growth. Dealers will however be wary of adding very large positions as the central bank could choose to conduct an open market sale of bonds to put brakes on the rally, some dealers said. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 7.48 percent while the 1-year rate ended down 2 basis points at 8.00 percent. (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)