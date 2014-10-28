* India 10-year bond yield ends unchanged at 8.32 pcct * Traders expect 10-year yield to touch 8.25 pct this week * Sentiment for debt remains positive; Fed meet outcome eyed By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Oct 28 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady as investors booked profits ahead of the start of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. Expectations of earlier-than-expected rate cuts next year and the announcement of government reforms have helped spark a rally in bond markets, with 10-year yields falling in seven out of the last ten trading sessions. But investors are keenly awaiting the Fed meeting ending on Wednesday. The U.S. central bank is expected to end its monetary stimulus programme, as expected, but signal caution about raising interest rates. "We can surely expect bonds to continue to gain in the near to medium term. The rally is not really dependent on rate cuts but many other fundamental factors," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income trading at Principal PNB Asset Management. "The cut in government borrowing, dramatic fall in crude oil prices, S&P action and the fall in retail and wholesale core inflation, the collapse in credit along with the massive buying by foreign funds are big reasons for the rally," she added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.32 percent. Earlier in the day, the benchmark 10-year bond yield touched 8.31 percent, its lowest level since Sept. 5, 2013. Traders expect bond yields to continue its downtrend in the near-term towards 8.25 percent barring any sudden sharp jump in global crude oil prices. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate rose 4 bps to end at 7.52 percent while the 1-year rate ended up 6 basis points at 8.06 percent (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)