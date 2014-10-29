* 10-year bond yield ends flat at 8.32 pct

* Traders hoping Fed's accomodative stance would continue

* 10-year yield fell 19 bps so far this month

By Gaurav Pai

MUMBAI, Oct 29 Indian government bonds ended flat on Wednesday as hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would pause before raising interest rates were offset by profit-taking from investors who believed the current rally might have gone too far.

The Fed is expected to conclude its two-day policy meeting later in the day, with the U.S. central bank expected to announce the end of its bond-buying programme.

"There's a good chance that the 10-year yield will make a definitive move towards 8.25 percent in the coming days. The 10-year paper has itself helped many other long bonds to rally too," said Anoop Verma, a senior dealer at DCB Bank in Mumbai.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.32 percent.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark has fallen 19 basis points since Oct. 1, helped also by continued buying by foreign investors, easing inflation, and a slump in global crude prices.

India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also favours a cut in interest rates to trigger credit demand, a newspaper report said last week.

India's five-year swap rate fell 2 basis points to 7.50 percent, while the one-year rate rose 2 basis points to 8.08 percent. (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)