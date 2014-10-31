* 10-year bond yield hits 8.25 pct intraday, lowest since
Aug 2013
* Fall 24 bps in October, the steepest since May 2013
* Rate cut hopes gain pace on dipping inflation, falling
crude
By Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI, Oct 31 Indian government bonds posted
their best monthly gain in 18 months on hopes easing inflation
would allow the country's central bank to start trimming key
policy rates earlier than expected.
The gains came on a day when the Bank of Japan surprised
financial markets by significantly expanding its massive
stimulus programme, reigniting hopes the global liquidity
situation would continue to remain easy.
The 10-year bond yields have fallen 24 basis points this
month, its steepest since May 2013, on strong demand from
foreign investors and continued expectations of a rate
reduction.
Foreign portfolio investors into Indian debt have bought
nearly $2.8 billion so far in October.
"We believe inflation will soften in December, although a
spike during Jan to March cannot be ruled out," said Soumyajit
Niyogi, analyst, interest rate, SBI DFHI, a primary dealership
in Mumbai.
"We expect a rate cut in early 2015, although one in
December cannot be ruled out."
Fall in global oil prices also helped sentiment. Brent crude
oil fell more than a dollar towards $85 a barrel on
Friday as a firmer dollar and a well-supplied oil market pushed
the benchmark towards its steepest monthly decline since 2012.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at
8.28 percent on Friday after hitting 8.25 percent, a low it had
touched on Aug. 22, 2013. The yield ended at 8.29 percent
Thursday.
India's five-year swap rate ended steady at
7.50 percent, while the one-year rate fell 2
basis points to 8.08 percent.
(Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)