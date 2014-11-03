* 10-year bond yield hits 8.22 pct intraday, lowest since
Aug 2013
* RBI announces open mkt debt sale of 100 bln rupees on
Wednesday
* Mkt frontrunning rate cut; see 10-yr yld around 8.20 pct
-trader
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, Nov 3 Indian 10-year bonds rose for the
third consecutive session on Monday, hitting a more than
14-month high on rising expectations of an earlier-than-expected
rate cut, but pared some of the gains after the country's
central bank announced an open market debt sale.
Falling inflation is expected to give the Reserve Bank of
India more headroom to cut interest rates. Traders said they
expected the rate of inflation to ease as early as December.
Foreign investors have bought debt worth a net $2.9 billion
in October, bringing their total to $22.5 billion so far this
year, further supporting the market.
The 10-year bond yields fell 24 basis points in October, its
steepest since May 2013, but some traders said bonds may have
started to peak earlier than anticipated.
"The market is front-running a rate cut, so maybe anywhere
around 8.20 percent (on the 10-year bonds) they should hold,"
said N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank in Mumbai.
"If the 10-year yield goes below 8.20 percent then it will
mean the market will not have fundamentals to support such a
fall."
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2
basis points lower at 8.26 percent on Monday after touching a
low of 8.22 percent, a trough touched previously on Aug. 12,
2013. The yield closed at 8.28 percent Friday.
Markets will be closed Tuesday for a public holiday.
Bonds gave up some gains towards close after the central
bank announced it would sell 100 billion rupees ($1.63 billion)
worth of bonds through open market operations on Wednesday in a
bid to drain liquidity.
India's five-year swap rate ended down 8
basis points at 7.42 percent, while the one-year rate
fell 6 basis points to 8.02 percent.
($1= 61.4250 rupees)
(Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)