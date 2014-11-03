* 10-year bond yield hits 8.22 pct intraday, lowest since Aug 2013

By Neha Dasgupta

MUMBAI, Nov 3 Indian 10-year bonds rose for the third consecutive session on Monday, hitting a more than 14-month high on rising expectations of an earlier-than-expected rate cut, but pared some of the gains after the country's central bank announced an open market debt sale.

Falling inflation is expected to give the Reserve Bank of India more headroom to cut interest rates. Traders said they expected the rate of inflation to ease as early as December.

Foreign investors have bought debt worth a net $2.9 billion in October, bringing their total to $22.5 billion so far this year, further supporting the market.

The 10-year bond yields fell 24 basis points in October, its steepest since May 2013, but some traders said bonds may have started to peak earlier than anticipated.

"The market is front-running a rate cut, so maybe anywhere around 8.20 percent (on the 10-year bonds) they should hold," said N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank in Mumbai.

"If the 10-year yield goes below 8.20 percent then it will mean the market will not have fundamentals to support such a fall."

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points lower at 8.26 percent on Monday after touching a low of 8.22 percent, a trough touched previously on Aug. 12, 2013. The yield closed at 8.28 percent Friday.

Markets will be closed Tuesday for a public holiday.

Bonds gave up some gains towards close after the central bank announced it would sell 100 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) worth of bonds through open market operations on Wednesday in a bid to drain liquidity.

India's five-year swap rate ended down 8 basis points at 7.42 percent, while the one-year rate fell 6 basis points to 8.02 percent. ($1= 61.4250 rupees) (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)