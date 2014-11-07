* 10-year bond yield hits 8.17 pct intraday, lowest since
Aug 2013
* RBI sets 8.24 pct as cut-off for new 19-year benchmark
bonds
* See uptrend next week; mkt worried over debt sale -trader
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, Nov 7 Indian bonds fell Friday,
retreating from a 15-month high hit earlier in the session as
investors booked profits after four days of gains and awaited
consumer inflation data due out next week.
Fears the Reserve Bank of India would drain liquidity with
another open market bond sale also weighed on prices, after the
central bank sold 103.45 billion rupees ($1.68 billion) of debt
on Wednesday.
Overall, sentiment remains positive, with benchmark 10-year
bond yields falling 7 basis points during the
holiday-shortened week, marking its fifth consecutive week of
falls.
Hopes of an earlier-than-expected rate cut from the central
bank and foreign investor interest have helped spark a rally in
bond markets.
"People are taking a breather from the rally and comments
from finance ministry officials were not favourable. But, bonds
should be on an uptrend next week," said Debendra Dash, a fixed
income dealer with DCB Bank.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2
basis points at 8.21 percent on Friday. Intraday, the yield fell
to 8.17 percent, its lowest level since Aug. 8, 2013.
Markets were shut on Tuesday and Thursday for public
holidays.
Traders also cited concerns about the government meeting the
fiscal deficit target after Reuters reported India could fall
short of its $9.5 billion privatisation target, citing two
government sources.
Meanwhile, domestic news agency NewsRise reported the
government was mulling spending cuts of up to 600 billion rupees
to meet its fiscal deficit aim, quoting finance ministry
officials.
Earlier in the day, the RBI sold 150 billion rupees of bonds
as part of the weekly auction, setting a cut-off of 8.24 percent
on the new 19-year benchmark bonds.
Traders say the next key trigger for markets will be the
consumer price inflation data due on Wednesday,
which comes ahead of the RBI's Dec. 2 policy review.
India's five-year swap rate ended up 2
basis points at 7.38 percent, while the one-year rate
rose 3 basis points to 8.00 percent.
($1 = 61.6300 rupees)
(Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)