* 10-year bond yield hits 8.17 pct intraday, lowest since Aug 2013

* RBI sets 8.24 pct as cut-off for new 19-year benchmark bonds

* See uptrend next week; mkt worried over debt sale -trader

By Neha Dasgupta

MUMBAI, Nov 7 Indian bonds fell Friday, retreating from a 15-month high hit earlier in the session as investors booked profits after four days of gains and awaited consumer inflation data due out next week.

Fears the Reserve Bank of India would drain liquidity with another open market bond sale also weighed on prices, after the central bank sold 103.45 billion rupees ($1.68 billion) of debt on Wednesday.

Overall, sentiment remains positive, with benchmark 10-year bond yields falling 7 basis points during the holiday-shortened week, marking its fifth consecutive week of falls.

Hopes of an earlier-than-expected rate cut from the central bank and foreign investor interest have helped spark a rally in bond markets.

"People are taking a breather from the rally and comments from finance ministry officials were not favourable. But, bonds should be on an uptrend next week," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer with DCB Bank.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 basis points at 8.21 percent on Friday. Intraday, the yield fell to 8.17 percent, its lowest level since Aug. 8, 2013.

Markets were shut on Tuesday and Thursday for public holidays.

Traders also cited concerns about the government meeting the fiscal deficit target after Reuters reported India could fall short of its $9.5 billion privatisation target, citing two government sources.

Meanwhile, domestic news agency NewsRise reported the government was mulling spending cuts of up to 600 billion rupees to meet its fiscal deficit aim, quoting finance ministry officials.

Earlier in the day, the RBI sold 150 billion rupees of bonds as part of the weekly auction, setting a cut-off of 8.24 percent on the new 19-year benchmark bonds.

Traders say the next key trigger for markets will be the consumer price inflation data due on Wednesday, which comes ahead of the RBI's Dec. 2 policy review.

India's five-year swap rate ended up 2 basis points at 7.38 percent, while the one-year rate rose 3 basis points to 8.00 percent.

($1 = 61.6300 rupees) (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)