MUMBAI, March 13 Indian government bonds dropped to their lowest in two months on Friday after data released late on Thursday showed retail price inflation in February rose more than market expectations, sparking some profit-taking after strong gains this year.

The consumer price index edged up 5.37 percent in February, more than the 5.2 percent rise expected by analysts, underscoring the risk of a rebound in inflationary pressures from rising commodity prices.

Still, analysts said they did not expect the CPI to alter rate-cut expectations, given that it was within the central bank's inflation target of 6 percent by March 2016.

The Reserve Bank of India has cut interest rates twice this year and is expected to lower rates again at its policy review in June.

"The CPI on a month-on-month basis is higher but is still with the central bank's comfort zone, so don't think it will have any impact on rate cut expectations immediately as such," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income trader with First Rand Bank.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield by 0851 GMT was up 6 basis points (bps) at 7.78 percent, its highest level since Jan. 14.

Bonds have surged this year on expectation of rate cuts by the central bank, sending the 10-year yield to a 2015 low of 7.65 percent on Feb. 2.

Traders, however, said they expected the 10-year yield to hold in a range of 7.65 to 7.85 percent until the borrowing calendar is announced towards the end of this month.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap rate both rose 2 bps each to 7.09 percent and 7.64 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)